New Orleans police over the weekend booked an 18-year-old suspected serial car burglar with a quadruple shooting in Central City last month.
Theron Glover faces four counts of aggravated battery in the shooting while also standing accused of 81 counts of simple burglary, typically associated with vehicle break-ins, according to court records.
The various simple burglaries were reported in neighborhoods such as Gentilly, the Fair Grounds and New Orleans East over the last three months. They come as year-to-date auto burglaries across New Orleans are up roughly 106 percent, from 1,359 in 2018 to 2,805 as of Monday, according to city figures.
The shooting Glover is suspected of occurred about 3 p.m. on May 13 at the corner of Fourth Street and Loyola Avenue. Someone in a dark-colored car which had pulled up fired bullets that wounded a 33-year-old man, a man who turned 31 that day, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, police said.
Paramedics brought two of the victims to University Medical Center for treatment. The other two showed up to the hospital on their own.
Police booked with Glover on Sunday, along with 29 counts of simple burglary and two counts of simple criminal damage to property. He was already in custody after being booked over the previous two days with 37 counts of simple burglary as well as one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Court records suggest police are familiar with Glover, having booked him with a count of simple burglary on Feb. 7 as well as another 14 counts of simple burglary and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 12.
Prosecutors followed up April 18 with a charge on the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle count, and he had been out on a $2,000 bond. He was arrested on the more recent allegations after showing up for a court hearing Friday in the unauthorized use case.
Glover’s bond after being booked Friday and Saturday was $464,500, records show. It’s likely that amount will increase at a bond hearing Monday in the shooting case.