Three victims were robbed at gunpoint during two separate incidents on Monday evening, one of which appeared to involve a paint gun, New Orleans police said in a preliminary release.
The New Orleans Police Department said a man and woman, both 38 years old, were held up by juveniles wielding the apparent toy gun during the first incident, which happened about 4:50 p.m. in Algiers, in the 1700 block of Elizardi Boulevard.
Police said three juvenile suspects between the ages of 14 and 16 approached the victims while they were taking items from a 2007 Nissan Sentra.
One of the suspects had what appeared to be a paint ball gun in his waistband, police said, and as he handed the gun to the second juvenile suspect, he jumped into the driver's seat and fled while the other two ran away.
The second incident also happened in Algiers, about 8 p.m., police said.
NOPD said the victim in that incident, a 26-year-old man, was on duty in a store in the 3600 block of Macarthur Boulevard when a man walked in with a gun and demanded money from the register. The subject then fled the location on foot, police said.