A Bricolage Academy student was allegedly assaulted by a contracted bus driver on their ride home Wednesday afternoon, prompting the school to fire the bus driver and end its contract with the busing company, according to a WWL-TV report.
The report said the unidentified school bus driver was caught on video striking the child multiple times in front of other students. Those students reported the attack to their parents, who then reported it to the school.
School founder Josh Densen told WWL-TV Thursday that the school is ending its contract with the busing company, Scholars First, after firing the bus driver.
"It is completely unacceptable for any adult working at Bricolage, or with one of our partners, to ever knowingly endanger the safety of a child," Densen said in an email to parents. "I am saddened, angered and disgusted; there will be no tolerance for any adult who acts in such a way toward a child."
