New Orleans police were investigating three armed robberies and two carjackings that occurred within eight hours between late Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
Police reported these incidents in a preliminary offense log Sunday morning:
—Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 20 and 22, were sitting on a porch in the 1800 block of St Thomas Street in the Lower Garden District when another man produced a firearm and demanded their wallets, police said. The victims complied, and the suspect fled northbound on foot.
—Around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was approached by two men while sitting inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Pinewood Court in Algiers. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied, and the two men fled in his vehicle on Pinewood Court toward Wall Boulevard, police said.
—Around 10:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man was approached by another man near Royal and Spain streets in the Marigny. The second man “waved his firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet,” police said. The victim gave the man money, and the suspect fled on Spain Street.
—Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was speaking with a woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of North Roman Street in Treme. The woman walked away, and the man was approached by another man who pointed his gun at him and demanded he get out of the vehicle and hand over his property, police said. The victim complied and gave the man $21 in cash, a cellphone and the vehicle key. The victim fled the scene on foot.
—Shortly before 1 a.m., two women, ages 29 and 30, and a 27-year-old man were sitting inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of Touro Street in the 7th Ward when two men approached them. The two men ordered them out of the vehicle, and they complied, police said. The men then fled in the vehicle south on Touro Street, west on Urquhart Street and then in an unknown direction.