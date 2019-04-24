METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man is charged with a hate crime after allegedly running down an interracial couple.
News outlets report Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies say 50-year-old James Descant holds "disdain" for mixed couples.
Deputies say the black man and white woman were standing outside a business in Metairie when Descant swerved to hit them. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on April 17 outside Birdies Service Station at 3738 Airline Drive, according to a report from Nola.com.
The man, 32, managed to jump out of the way but his girlfriend, 31, was struck by Descant's car, suffering injuries to her hip, wrist and foot.
The man told deputies that Descant had used a racist slur to describe their relationship and threatened to kill him before the attack.
Descant was arrested after the incident and booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges including hate crimes and aggravated assault. He's also wanted by Kenner police. It's unclear if he has a lawyer. His bond was listed at more than $100,000.
The crash also caused $500 in damages to bottled water cases outside the store, according to the Nola.com report.