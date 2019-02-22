After the NFC title game, a more literal Saints theft occurred.

A game-worn Michael Thomas jersey, along with a game-worn and signed jersey and gloves from Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz were stolen from a bag on Jan. 20 about 6 p.m.

The time and date indicates the theft occurred shortly after the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. The Saints defeated the Eagles a week earlier in the divisional round.

The theft was reported in the 1500 block of Sugar Bowl Drive, the address of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It was not immediately clear when the report was made, but a complaint reporting lost property from that address was filed Wednesday, city records show.

New Orleans police shared a photo of the stolen gear but did not specify who was in possession of the bag the jerseys were taken from. A Saints spokesman said he would look into the matter when asked if the jerseys had been stolen from a player.

NFL players will often sign and trade game-worn equipment after games. An image from earlier in the season shows Thomas swapping jerseys with star Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Ertz has said in a report from Philly.com that he has a lot of jerseys he's traded for.

“When I’m done playing, [I’m going to] have a little man-cave with [framed jerseys from] all the guys I played against, all the guys I really respected,” Ertz said.

The Saints lost to the Rams after the officiating crew refused to call an obvious pass interference that would've let New Orleans take a lead while leaving almost no time on the clock for Los Angeles to respond. Los Angeles squandered its Super Bowl berth, losing to New England after managing to score a measly three points.

This report was compiled by Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas.

Can't see video below? Click here.