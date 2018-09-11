A man said he went into the bathroom on Bourbon Street Monday morning and was attacked and robbed.
The incident occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The 33-year-old said he went into the bathroom and was followed by two men, who allegedly began attacking him. One of the man stole the victim's wallet, and the pair fled the location, according to the report.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Mohamed Mezlini, 29, was the man found fatally smothered and strangled in a suite in a strip mall at 93 Terry Parkway in Terrytown on Saturday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office investigator Mark Bone said Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office has said deputies arrested Yazan Omar, 17, of Harvey, on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing, and they were still looking to do the same Tuesday to Saleh Omar, 40.
Deputies haven't given a motive in Mezlini's killing. Saleh Omar had run a cellphone store out of the suite where Mezlini was found slain, state business records show.
In a separate killing in Jefferson, 22-year-old Michael Ennis Jr. was the man fatally shot in the 300 block of Senate Drive in Avondale the night of Sept. 5, Bone said. Deputies haven't discussed a potential motive in that slaying.
Bone said there had been 29 homicides in Jefferson Parish, including its municipalities, as of Tuesday afternoon.
• About 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of De Saix Boulevard in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, a woman reported being raped by a man, New Orleans police said.
