A Slidell-area woman was arrested Wednesday after an incident that led to her 11-month-old child being found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub.
Nancy Goodale was booked on one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles stemming from the incident, which occurred on the morning of Oct. 1.
The baby, who was noted to be in good condition after recovering at an area hospital, has been taken into state custody, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Goodale told deputies she had left her child in a bathtub with the water running at about 2 a.m. as she went downstairs to retrieve clothing. She was determined to have been intoxicated at the time. She told deputies when she returned minutes later, the child was face-down in the water and unresponsive.
Goodale's boyfriend, who was at the home at the time, called 9-1-1 and began CPR, according to the release. The baby regained consciousness before being transported to an area hospital.
While at the hospital, medical staff found the child to have sustained "non-accidental" injuries indicative of child neglect.
The investigation is ongoing.