Texas authorities will seek to extradite the fugitive couple accused of using their car to drag a Texas state policemen nine days before federal marshals in New Orleans shot one of them Monday in the Lower Garden District, according to criminal court records.

The records, filed Tuesday, indicate that Willard White was the man who was shot near the corner of St. Mary and Annunciation streets when a local task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service moved in to arrest him. His girlfriend, Ayanna Holmes, was the woman who authorities said was grazed by gunfire during an incident that also involved a car chase.

Officials on Monday had declined to identify the couple.

White, whose age was not available, and Holmes, 19, were north of Amarillo, Texas, on Sept. 1 when a state trooper there pulled their car over, the court records said. Allegedly, the trooper spotted a gun and drugs inside the car, and the couple began driving off after being told they were under arrest.

The trooper was dragged by the car, and authorities in Texas soon secured a warrant to arrest White and Holmes on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force in New Orleans, comprised of officers from various local agencies, tried to pull the pair over about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of the former St. Thomas housing development.

The couple then drove toward a St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, who fired at the vehicle in self-defense, U.S. Marshal for New Orleans Scott Illing said. Authorities pursued the vehicle as it fled, but then called off the chase because they were concerned bystanders could be hurt, Illing said.

Authorities haven’t said who was driving the accused fugitives’ car during the chase.

White and Holmes later turned up at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Mid-City, with him suffering from bullet wounds to the hand and shoulder and her with a graze injury. Paramedics and police then transported them to nearby University Medical Center.

Holmes had been discharged and booked into New Orleans’ jail by early Tuesday morning. White apparently remained hospitalized at that time.

It wasn’t immediately clear when authorities would get the pair transferred to the custody of Texas. Marshals haven't identified the St. John deputy who opened fire on Holmes and White.

