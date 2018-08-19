The body of a Metairie man who has been missing for more than a week was found near the Bonnet Carre Spillway Sunday afternoon, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said.
Champagne said Clarence Schlamp, 61, was found dead in a remote wooded area of the Spillway by his deputies and volunteers from the Patriot Emergency Response Team from Crescent City, Florida. Champagne said the response team happened to be in the area for training and offered their assistance.
An autopsy is pending, but Champagne said early evidence points to suicide as Schlamp's cause of death.
Schlamp was reported missing on August 11. On August 14, Schlamp's campsite and vehicle were found near the Bonnet Carre Spillway accompanied by a letter that he was out for a hike and would return, Champagne said.
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's deputies searched for Schlamp daily since he was reported missing, including two instances where the office's dive team searched waterways and ponds near Schlamp's campsite.
Several leads were also investigated over the past week, Champagne said, including a possible sighting of Schlamp in New Orleans, but none produced positive results prior to Sunday's discovery.