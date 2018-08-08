The stage is set for a man who was sentenced to death for the 1995 slaying of a cab driver in Metairie to receive a new trial later this year.

Teddy Chester did not have adequate legal representation when he was convicted for the killing, so he needed to be either retried or set free by Oct. 9, a federal judge in New Orleans ruled on June 11.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office had until Friday to appeal U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan’s decision. But the office indicated Wednesday that it will not exercise that option, according to both the agency and Chester’s attorney, Cecelia Kappel.

Kappel said her client is due at Gretna’s 24th Judicial District Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing ahead of the new trial. She maintains Chester’s innocence, reiterating that convicted co-defendant Elbert Ratcliff was the killer. Ratcliff is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after exhausting his appeals.

“It’s our position justice has been served and that this case should be closed,” said Kappel, with the Promise of Justice Initiative.

Connick’s office declined to elaborate on how it may move forward with Chester’s case.

Chester, who lived in Kenner, was found guilty in 1997 of first-degree murder and sent to death row for the killing of 34-year-old John Adams two days after Christmas in 1995, when Chester was 18.

Authorities found Adams in his taxi on Calhoun Street in Metairie. He had been shot once in the back of the head. His business cards were scattered around him, and he had $300 in his pockets.

Fingerprints on the business cards led authorities to Ratcliff, who had fled with Chester. Ratcliff was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life.

In turn, Ratcliff led investigators to Chester, with each of the men claiming they had climbed into Adams’ cab to try to sell him something when the other man killed the victim to rob him.

Chester, now 40, pursued an appeal in Louisiana’s state court system reluctantly. He repeatedly expressed a desire to end his appellate efforts and face execution before the state Supreme Court upheld his conviction in late 2016.

In extraordinary remarks, Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton wrote that if it were solely up to him, he would have granted Chester his wish.

But, with help from Kappel’s team, Chester soon filed for what is known as post-conviction relief in the federal court system, which sent the case to Morgan.

According to Morgan’s ruling, Chester’s team of court-appointed attorneys deprived him of his constitutional right to effective legal representation by missing key opportunities during the trial to undermine the prosecution’s theory that Chester fired the gun that killed Adams.

A man named Anthony Curtis said he was driving down the street when he heard Adams’ shooting and saw Ratcliff emerge from the cab. Ratcliff, who had just rummaged through the cab, tucked a gun in his waistband, Curtis said in filings presented to Morgan.

But the defense team led by attorneys Graham da Ponte and Cesar Vazquez did not call Curtis to testify about what he saw, which would likely have been favorable to Chester’s defense, Morgan said.

Furthermore, the defense didn’t call a blood spatter expert to challenge the state’s theory that two drops of blood on Chester’s cap proved he was the shooter. A blood spatter expert consulted during the appellate process testified that the blood on the cap actually supported Chester’s claim that he was a bystander and not the triggerman, Morgan noted.

The defense team also didn’t challenge the prosecution’s assertion that it had used a DNA test to establish that the blood on the cap belonged to Adams. In fact, the test showed it was possible but “highly unlikely” that Adams was the source of the blood drops.

The defense team didn’t call any witnesses during the trial. It called one witness during the sentencing phase: Darren Chester, whose testimony essentially was that his brother Teddy didn’t say anything to him about a killing.

Da Ponte on Wednesday said she was pleased to learn Chester would get a new trial. Vazquez couldn’t be reached Wednesday.

The team that prosecuted Chester was led by Ronald Bodenheimer, who went on to become a Jefferson Parish judge and later to serve time in federal prison following a corruption scandal at the Gretna courthouse.

Bodenheimer on Wednesday said Vazquez and da Ponte were good attorneys and that his devout Catholic faith made pursuing the death penalty against Chester a difficult task.

“My whole career, I never sought the death penalty without talking to a priest first,” Bodenheimer said.

Former Judge Martha Sassone presided over Chester’s trial.

