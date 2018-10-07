Tulane police, NOPD report student sexually assaulted in Dixon Hall restroom
The New Orleans Police Department, along with Tulane police, are investigating an incident reported early Sunday morning where a female student said she was sexually assaulted in the women’s restroom of Dixon Hall on the Uptown campus.
According to police, the student said she was returning to campus from the direction of Audubon and Zimpel streets around 5 a.m. Sunday with “a group of college aged males” that went in Dixon Hall to use the restroom.
Police said one of the males followed the student into the women’s restroom where he assaulted her.
The student then returned to her residence and notified Tulane police of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulane University Police Department at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.