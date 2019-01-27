NOPD New Orleans police

A man was shot to death in Algiers Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 12:48 p.m. near the intersection of Diana and Verret streets. Police said the man was found at the scene suffering from a number of gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was the second reported in New Orleans on Sunday. A man was shot in the face near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Earhart Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. 

More to come. 

