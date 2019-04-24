New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left a 3-year-old girl with a bullet wound to her foot earlier this month.
James Brown, 28, faces counts of attempted murder, illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, and unlawful discharge of a gun, police said Wednesday.
Police suspect Brown shot a 24-year-old man when the victim was meeting his cousin at a home in the 1600 block of North Villere Street in the 7th Ward the night of April 5. As the victim stepped out of a car, he was shot several times in a leg.
A 3-year-old girl who was in the car with the victim was hit in a foot. Both victims went to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigators said they were eventually able to identify Brown as a suspect in the case and obtained a warrant to arrest him. Both New Orleans police and the U.S. Marshals tracked Brown down to a home in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street in Gentilly on Tuesday, and a search of the place turned up evidence implicating him in the shooting, officials said in a statement.
Brown was arrested both in the shooting case as well as on open warrants accusing him of home invasion, battering a dating partner, and simple criminal damage to property on July 25.
He could face years in prison if eventually convicted of the shooting.