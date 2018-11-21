The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects wanted for attempted murder after a non-fatal shooting Tuesday on Luling Estates Drive.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Tyler Dufrene, 21, of Boutte and Ross Hooper, 20, of Luling.
The shooting happened around 1:24 p.m. with one person suffering two gunshot wounds to the back. The victim is in stable condition, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of these suspects or any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.