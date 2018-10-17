A 34-year-old man said he got into a fight with another man in St. Roch Tuesday evening before he was shot.
The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Spain Street, according to an NOPD report. The armed man fled the location and the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 56-year-old man said he had just parked his vehicle in New Orleans East when an armed man stole his vehicle. The incident occurred about 8:09 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bonita Drive, according to an NOPD report. The armed man, as well as another man, eventually fled in the vehicle.
• A man broke into his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend's home in the 2800 block of Dryades Street in Central City and struck her in the face about 2 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The man stole a wallet containing cash and fled. Police said they had identified the man but didn't release his name.