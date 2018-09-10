A man said he was in the French Quarter Sunday afternoon when he was robbed by two men, one holding a "hunting knife," according to a report from New Orleans police.
The incident occurred about Sunday near Bourbon Street, the report said. The exact time and location were not clear.
The man told police at the 8th District station on Royal Street that he was approached by two other men, who demanded his property.
The man told police he gave them cash and his wallet, and they fled westbound on Bourbon Street.