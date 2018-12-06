A preliminary autopsy in the death of a 28-year-old inmate at the New Orleans jail revealed no evidence of trauma, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
Additional studies, including toxicology testing, will be done in regards to the death of Edward Patterson, who had been in custody for a year on an attempted murder charge. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Patterson was found "unresponsive in his cell just after lunch on Saturday," according to Blake Arcuri, general counsel for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Arcuri said emergency lifesaving treatment was performed on Patterson by security and medical staff and continued until Emergency Medical Services arrived.
Patterson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died late Monday morning.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, but preliminary indications suggested that neither a physical altercation nor self-harm was a factor, Arcuri said.