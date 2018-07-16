A policeman who pulled a woman out of a car that drove into a flooded underpass during a downpour recently was among 180 people set to receive awards from the New Orleans Police Department on Monday evening.
Officer Brian Frank’s actions at the Interstate 10 underpass on Carrollton Avenue during flooding May 18 earned him a life-saving medal, officials said.
Other officers and civilians to be honored are below. Names may appear more than once for involvement in multiple actions.
MEDAL OF COMMENDATION
Detective Terrance Hillard
LETTER OF COMMENDATION
Lieutenant Christian Hart
Detective Cedric Davillier
Detective Ryan Rousseve
Sergeant Robert Hickman
Sergeant Samuel Dupre
Officer Reno Bax
Officer Michael Dewey
Officer Alexander Winks
Officer Jason Jorgenson
Officer Roger Benson
Officer Colin Niselman
Officer Rayvon Souffrant
Sergeant Derek Burke
Sergeant Jeffrey Giroir
Officer Rodney Brown
Officer Bronson Gettridge
Officer Wesley Humbles
Officer Bennett Williams
Sergeant Victor Grant
Officer Daniel Bagneris
Officer Nicholas Morrell
Officer Michael Pierce
Officer Jehan Senanayake
Officer Terrance Hillard
Officer Charles Hoffacker
Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams
Sergeant Michael Stalbert
Lieutenant Roy Phillips, Jr.
Sergeant Anthony Rome
Detective Michael Dalferes
Detective Sherife Davis
Detective Gabriel Favaroth
Detective Joseph Moore-Hazelett
Detective Kyle Hinrichs
Detective Norbert Carroll
Detective Robert Monlyn
Officer Byron Corley
Officer Andrew Whitaker
Louisiana State Police (LSP) Lieutenant Patrick Bradley
LSP Sergeant Trent Cuccia
LSP M/T Sean McCaffery
LSP S/T Brandon Beaudoin
LSP S/T Rohn Bordelon
LSP S/T William Bosworth
LSP S/T David LaCroix
LSP S/T Steven Linn
LSP TPR Troy Pichon
LSP Robert Bennett
Officer Katherine Barker
Officer Jesse Roger
Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams
Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams
Officer Keira Isaac
Officer Travis Johnson
Officer Glenn Miller
LETTER OF LIFESAVING
Officer Rayon Souffrant
Officer Amit Bidchandani
Officer Samuel Senter
Officer Matthew Relyveld
Officer Lamont Walker
Detective Herbert Franklin
Detective Timothy Krennerich
UNIT CITATION ACHIEVEMENT
Deputy Superintendent Rannie Mushatt
Commander James Scott
Lieutenant Salvatore Caronna
Lieutenant Samuel Palumbo
Lieutenant Roy Phillips, Jr.
Sergeant Derek Burke
Sergeant Manuel Castellon
Sergeant Jeffrey Giroir
Sergeant Dean Herrick
Sergeant Tokishiba Lane
Sergeant Chinh Nguyen
Sergeant Anthony Rome
Detective Glenn Buckel
Detective Darrin Bush
Detective Norbert Carroll
Detective Evan Cox
Detective Michael Dalferes
Detective Sherife Davis
Detective Gabriel Favaroth
Detective Nathan Gex
Detective Joseph Moore-Hazelett
Detective Kyle Hinrichs
Detective Gus James
Detective Kristy Johnson
Detective Kristen Krzemieniecki
Detective Demond Lockhart
Detective Jules Martin
Detective Craig Meyers
Detective Robert Monlyn
Detective Brian Phillips
Detective Steven Phillips
Detective Andrew Roccaforte
Detective Guy Swalm
Detective Andrew Waldron
Detective James Weir
Detective Andrew Whitaker
Retired Detective David Bean
Officer Rodney Brown
Officer Byron Corley
Officer David Desalvo
Officer Bronson Gettridge
Officer Wesley Humbles
Officer Jerome Shannon
Officer Bennett Williams
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Christopher DiMenna
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joe Phan
FBI Task Force Officer Robert Rogers
FBI Task Force Officer Chris Turner
DEA Supervisory Special Agent Freddy Sandino
DEA Special Agent George Carcabassis
DEA Special Agent Jared Crow
DEA Special Agent Kenny Delgado
DEA Special Agent Tommy Moffett
DEA Special Agent Chet Oberling
DEA Special Agent Justin Stitt
ATF Supervisory Special Agent Joe Belisle
ATF Special Agent Anthony Calagna
ATF Special Agent Lawrence Dickens
ATF Special Agent Karen Evanoski
ATF Special Agent Richard Gales
ATF Special Agent Hank Meyer
ATF Special Agent George Palmer
ATF Investigative Analyst Kim Powell
ATF Special Agent Matt Richard
ATF Special Agent Roy Michael Thompson
ATF Special Agent William Tonglet
Management Development Specialist II Linda Fornerette
Police Technician Jade’ Sennett
Sergeant Perrin Gaines
Officer Jerry Baldwin
Officer Amanda Lanning
Officer Alexis Martinovich
Officer Jeremy Wilcox
Sergeant George Olivier III
Officer Michael Dewrey
Officer Damien Gaines
Officer Russell Gary
Officer Arthur Hill
Officer Jason Jorgenson
Officer Andrew Laiche
Officer Michael Lane
Officer Ranald Lott
Officer Edwin Patrick
Officer Everett Route
Officer Maurice Stewart
Officer Eddie Thompson
Officer Alexander Winks
Sergeant James Kelly
Officer Lester Arnaud
Officer Marcell Foxworth
Officer James Fyfe
Officer Shantell Howard
Officer Sean LeBlanc
Officer Lynea Sanders
Sergeant Benjamin Glaudi
Sergeant Bruce Glaudi
Commander Darryl Albert
Commander Lawrence Dupree
Commander Otha Sandifer
Captain Ernest Demma
Lieutenant Precious Banks
Lieutenant Sabrina Richardson
Lieutenant Terence St. Germain
Lieutenant Jonette Williams
Sergeant Robert Hamilton
Sergeant David G. Lentz (retired)
Sergeant Walter Powers
Sergeant Kevin Seuzeneau
Sergeant Stephanie Taillon
Officer Juan Barnes
Officer Harold Hand (retired)
Officer Hilal Williams
Management Development Specialist Supervisor Diane Deruise
Criminalist II Courtney Hebert
Criminalist II Tanesha Santemore
Awards & Events Coordinator Gail Sandifer