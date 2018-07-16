NOPD Award Ceremony 07/17/2018

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison speaks at an award ceremony honoring many of his officers on July 16, 2018. Via NOPD

A policeman who pulled a woman out of a car that drove into a flooded underpass during a downpour recently was among 180 people set to receive awards from the New Orleans Police Department on Monday evening.

Officer Brian Frank’s actions at the Interstate 10 underpass on Carrollton Avenue during flooding May 18 earned him a life-saving medal, officials said.

Other officers and civilians to be honored are below. Names may appear more than once for involvement in multiple actions.

MEDAL OF COMMENDATION

Detective Terrance Hillard

LETTER OF COMMENDATION

Lieutenant Christian Hart

Detective Cedric Davillier

Detective Ryan Rousseve

Sergeant Robert Hickman

Sergeant Samuel Dupre

Officer Reno Bax

Officer Michael Dewey

Officer Alexander Winks

Officer Jason Jorgenson

Officer Roger Benson

Officer Colin Niselman

Officer Rayvon Souffrant

Sergeant Derek Burke

Sergeant Jeffrey Giroir

Officer Rodney Brown

Officer Bronson Gettridge

Officer Wesley Humbles

Officer Bennett Williams

Sergeant Victor Grant

Officer Daniel Bagneris

Officer Nicholas Morrell

Officer Michael Pierce

Officer Jehan Senanayake

Officer Terrance Hillard

Officer Charles Hoffacker

Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams

Sergeant Michael Stalbert

Lieutenant Roy Phillips, Jr.

Sergeant Anthony Rome

Detective Michael Dalferes

Detective Sherife Davis

Detective Gabriel Favaroth

Detective Joseph Moore-Hazelett

Detective Kyle Hinrichs

Detective Norbert Carroll

Detective Robert Monlyn

Officer Byron Corley

Officer Andrew Whitaker

Louisiana State Police (LSP) Lieutenant Patrick Bradley

LSP Sergeant Trent Cuccia

LSP M/T Sean McCaffery

LSP S/T Brandon Beaudoin

LSP S/T Rohn Bordelon

LSP S/T William Bosworth

LSP S/T David LaCroix

LSP S/T Steven Linn

LSP TPR Troy Pichon

LSP Robert Bennett

Officer Katherine Barker

Officer Jesse Roger

Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams

Officer Keira Isaac

Officer Travis Johnson

Officer Glenn Miller

LETTER OF LIFESAVING

Officer Rayon Souffrant

Officer Amit Bidchandani

Officer Samuel Senter

Officer Matthew Relyveld

Officer Lamont Walker

Detective Herbert Franklin

Detective Timothy Krennerich

UNIT CITATION ACHIEVEMENT

Deputy Superintendent Rannie Mushatt

Commander James Scott

Lieutenant Salvatore Caronna

Lieutenant Samuel Palumbo

Lieutenant Roy Phillips, Jr.

Sergeant Derek Burke

Sergeant Manuel Castellon

Sergeant Jeffrey Giroir

Sergeant Dean Herrick

Sergeant Tokishiba Lane

Sergeant Chinh Nguyen

Sergeant Anthony Rome

Detective Glenn Buckel

Detective Darrin Bush

Detective Norbert Carroll

Detective Evan Cox

Detective Michael Dalferes

Detective Sherife Davis

Detective Gabriel Favaroth

Detective Nathan Gex

Detective Joseph Moore-Hazelett

Detective Kyle Hinrichs

Detective Gus James

Detective Kristy Johnson

Detective Kristen Krzemieniecki

Detective Demond Lockhart

Detective Jules Martin

Detective Craig Meyers

Detective Robert Monlyn

Detective Brian Phillips

Detective Steven Phillips

Detective Andrew Roccaforte

Detective Guy Swalm

Detective Andrew Waldron

Detective James Weir

Detective Andrew Whitaker

Retired Detective David Bean

Officer Rodney Brown

Officer Byron Corley

Officer David Desalvo

Officer Bronson Gettridge

Officer Wesley Humbles

Officer Jerome Shannon

Officer Bennett Williams

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Christopher DiMenna

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joe Phan

FBI Task Force Officer Robert Rogers

FBI Task Force Officer Chris Turner

DEA Supervisory Special Agent Freddy Sandino

DEA Special Agent George Carcabassis

DEA Special Agent Jared Crow

DEA Special Agent Kenny Delgado

DEA Special Agent Tommy Moffett

DEA Special Agent Chet Oberling

DEA Special Agent Justin Stitt

ATF Supervisory Special Agent Joe Belisle

ATF Special Agent Anthony Calagna

ATF Special Agent Lawrence Dickens

ATF Special Agent Karen Evanoski

ATF Special Agent Richard Gales

ATF Special Agent Hank Meyer

ATF Special Agent George Palmer

ATF Investigative Analyst Kim Powell

ATF Special Agent Matt Richard

ATF Special Agent Roy Michael Thompson

ATF Special Agent William Tonglet

Management Development Specialist II Linda Fornerette

Police Technician Jade’ Sennett

Sergeant Perrin Gaines

Officer Jerry Baldwin

Officer Amanda Lanning

Officer Alexis Martinovich

Officer Jeremy Wilcox

Sergeant George Olivier III

Officer Michael Dewrey

Officer Damien Gaines

Officer Russell Gary

Officer Arthur Hill

Officer Jason Jorgenson

Officer Andrew Laiche

Officer Michael Lane

Officer Ranald Lott

Officer Edwin Patrick

Officer Everett Route

Officer Maurice Stewart

Officer Eddie Thompson

Officer Alexander Winks

Sergeant James Kelly

Officer Lester Arnaud

Officer Marcell Foxworth

Officer James Fyfe

Officer Shantell Howard

Officer Sean LeBlanc

Officer Lynea Sanders

Sergeant Benjamin Glaudi

Sergeant Bruce Glaudi

Commander Darryl Albert

Commander Lawrence Dupree

Commander Otha Sandifer

Captain Ernest Demma

Lieutenant Precious Banks

Lieutenant Sabrina Richardson

Lieutenant Terence St. Germain

Lieutenant Jonette Williams

Sergeant Robert Hamilton

Sergeant David G. Lentz (retired)

Sergeant Walter Powers

Sergeant Kevin Seuzeneau

Sergeant Stephanie Taillon

Officer Juan Barnes

Officer Harold Hand (retired)

Officer Hilal Williams

Management Development Specialist Supervisor Diane Deruise

Criminalist II Courtney Hebert

Criminalist II Tanesha Santemore

Awards & Events Coordinator Gail Sandifer

