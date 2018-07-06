Neighbors were left shaken after a 4-year-old girl died in an apparently accidental shooting Thursday night in Chalmette.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pierre Street, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.
The girl was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff James Pohlmann said the shooting “appears to be accidental,” and a handgun used in the incident was recovered at the scene.
The girl has not been identified.
The sheriff didn't specify whether the girl may have shot herself accidentally or if another person accidentally fired the gun. It’s unclear whether adults were present at the time of the shooting.
One neighbor who declined to give her name said that a couple lived in the single-story brick house on Pierre Street with their daughter and two young boys.
“She’s a beautiful baby. Beautiful little girl,” the neighbor said.
The young siblings often played in an empty lot across the street from their house with other neighborhood children, she said.
The neighbor said she was shocked when she heard the news about the shooting on Thursday night.
“I just broke down and cried,” she said. “We can’t answer all the questions.”
The 4-year-old is the latest in a series of youthful victims of accidental shootings in the New Orleans area in recent years.
A 15-year-old boy killed his 14-year-old sister in unincorporated Westwego in July 2017; a 9-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old brother in Marrero in August 2016; a 5-year-old in LaPlace killed herself while playing with her father’s gun in May 2016; and a security guard killed her 3-year-old granddaughter in New Orleans East in January 2016.
Louisiana has the nation’s second-highest rate of accidental child shootings, after Alaska, according to a 2016 analysis by the Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network.