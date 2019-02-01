State troopers have jailed a 36-year-old man blamed for the fiery crash that damaged an Interstate 10 overpass in Metairie and hurt a truck driver last month.

After surrendering at Louisiana State Police Troop B in Kenner on Friday, Brandon Eserman of Marrero faces a litany of counts in the wreck that caused a large truck to ignite, including hit-and-run and negligent injuring.

Investigators believe Eserman drove a Mercury Grand Marquis onto I-10 from Power Boulevard, failed to properly merge into traffic, and sideswiped the passenger side of a 2015 Volvo semi pulling two trailers the early morning of Jan. 9. Eserman then struck the right guardrail near Veterans Boulevard and continued driving east without stopping, State Police said.

Meanwhile, the truck crossed the center lane and fell onto its side. One of the trailers tumbled over the side of the interstate and caught fire while first responders brought the driver to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Firefighters put out the blaze a short time later — but not before it had damaged the overpass. Authorities closed the left lane of I-10 eastbound near Veterans for 11 days while state transportation officials conducted repairs, creating delays for motorists.

Later the day of the accident, troopers received a tip about a Grand Marquis that had been parked in the 1000 block of Edenborn Avenue in Metairie and matched the description of the vehicle at the center of the crash. Troopers said they searched the vehicle, confirmed it had damage from the crash, and obtained a DNA sample from inside.

Troopers stopped short of saying that the DNA sample matched Eserman. But troopers said they obtained a warrant to arrest him Monday, and he turned himself over into their custody four days later.

The other counts that Eserman faces include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, lacking insurance and having a fraudulent inspection certificate.