Officials at an elementary school in Gentilly placed the campus on lockdown Tuesday because a student was found to be in possession of a handgun, WWL-TV reported.

The incident happened at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School about 1 p.m., according to WWL-TV, who cited information from New Orleans police. The gun was confiscated from the 11-year-old student, who was booked into the Orleans Parish Juvenile Detention Center on illegal gun possession counts.

No one was injured, and the gun wasn’t fired, WWL-TV said.

