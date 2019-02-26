Officials at an elementary school in Gentilly placed the campus on lockdown Tuesday because a student was found to be in possession of a handgun, WWL-TV reported.
The incident happened at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School about 1 p.m., according to WWL-TV, who cited information from New Orleans police. The gun was confiscated from the 11-year-old student, who was booked into the Orleans Parish Juvenile Detention Center on illegal gun possession counts.
No one was injured, and the gun wasn’t fired, WWL-TV said.