Authorities on Thursday arrested several men accused of riding dirt bikes and ATVs through New Orleans last Mardi Gras, a brazen exhibition that temporarily shut down Interstate 10 and infuriated motorists.

The suspected riders, whose posts on social media were used by investigators to track them down, were jailed on counts of aggravated obstruction of a highway, according to law enforcement source.

Police booked at least a couple of the riders with also breaking a state law prohibiting using social media images to brag about the commission of a crime, records show.

The arrests come as New Orleans’ Carnival season enters its peak period with numerous parades scheduled over the next three weekends.

Such urban street biking rideouts are illegal because they involve vehicles that aren’t designed to be used on city streets and frequently impede regular drivers. It wasn't immediately clear if the arrests formed part of an investigation that takes into account other illicit activity.

Many defend urban street biking as a vibrant subculture that produces breathtaking visuals. Websites such as YouTube contain numerous videos showing bikers burning rubber in elaborate formations with cities’ skylines in the background.

Even major films nod to urban street biking. In the boxing movie “Creed,” the protagonist jogs to Rocky Balboa’s gym along riders popping wheelies as he prepares for the climactic match.

When last year’s rideout in New Orleans was heavily publicized on social media in advance, but wasn't shut down by police before it happened, countless residents were disgusted. Many drivers were stuck behind the riders when the bikers stopped on an I-10 overpass to watch the Zulu parade pass on the street below.

Local law enforcement agencies such as the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police said trying to stop a rideout once it is underway could prove dangerous because it could quickly devolve into a chase. They said they would instead use surveillance- and intelligence-driven investigations to round up offenders after the fact.

According to law enforcement sources, Louisiana State Police led the investigation. The agency didn’t immediately comment when asked about the case.

Jail records show the following men were arrested Thursday in connection with the case: Troy Jackson, Daniel Robertson, Derek Smothers, Gerald Blanchard, Ronald Domino, Brandon Revader, Byron Williams, David Ryans, Carlos Pavia, Brock Bernard, Noah Mariana and Zachary Mariana.

