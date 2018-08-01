The bullets that hit a woman driving on Interstate 10 in New Orleans over the weekend were meant for her passenger, police said Wednesday.

Police said the passenger, a 43-year-old man, had been in an argument with a group of minors at an unspecified location in New Orleans before a 43-year-old woman drove him to I-10’s Metairie Road-City Park Avenue exit about 10 p.m. Saturday.

While stopped at a red light at the foot of the exit, the two heard gunshots. The woman was hit in the back multiple times, but her passenger was not injured, police said.

She drove to a gasoline station at Causeway and Veterans boulevards in Metairie, where the man with her called for help. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital.

Investigators initially said little about the woman’s shooting, which occurred about 90 minutes after gunfire outside a strip mall on South Claiborne Avenue killed three people and wounded seven others.

But police on Wednesday said the woman’s shooting was an act of retaliation that was unrelated to the bloodshed on Claiborne.

