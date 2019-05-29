The parents of a 3-month-old Slidell baby found unresponsive and with a broken arm in April have been re-booked on upgraded charges of second degree murder.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has now ruled Kristian Scott's death as a homicide.
Kevin Scott, 28, and Samantha Hotard, 27, were originally charged on suspicion of cruelty of juveniles after their deceased son's broken arm was ruled non-accidental. Both Hotard and Scott are being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Scott has a criminal record in St. Tammany Parish that includes several drug possession convictions.
The Sheriff's Office said an investigation began April 8 after the child was found unresponsive in the trailer home on Venus Road near Slidell where the family lived.
A call was made to 911, and the child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee said.