As evening fell Monday, authorities continued their manhunt for a 38-year-old man accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a confrontation at a Metairie hotel on Sunday.

Tyronne Louis — who previously was imprisoned for several years after admitting he shot a man in the stomach — is accused of shooting veteran JPSO patrol officer Christopher “Charlie” Haislup in the leg and elbow.

Haislup, who was wounded while investigating a disturbance between Louis and his girlfriend at the Wyndham Garden New Orleans Airport hotel about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, is expected to recover, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

However, the married father of a 2-year-old boy and an 8-week-old girl faces surgery to repair damage to his leg, Lopinto said.

Lopinto went on the WWL Radio show hosted by Newell Normand, his predecessor as sheriff, and said it would be better for Louis if he surrendered rather than force authorities to find him.

“These things don’t get better over time — they only get worse,” Lopinto said in remarks directed at Louis, in case he or someone he knew was listening. “Be the man you think you are and take responsibility for your actions.”

According to Lopinto, Louis has resided in various communities across Louisiana, including New Orleans, the north shore and Avoyelles Parish. But most recently, he appeared to be living at the Wyndham Garden in the 6400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Lopinto said, and on Sunday, his girlfriend had a clerk there call the police because the couple apparently were having a fight.

After deputies arrived and escorted Louis out of the hotel, he began running away from them, pulling out a gun and firing at those who chased him, Lopinto said.

Louis struck Haislup, an 11-year Sheriff’s Office veteran. Haislup's colleagues quickly applied a tourniquet and provided him with an escort to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where the deputy was later listed in stable condition, according to Lopinto.

Meanwhile, Louis managed to escape the hotel property, kicking off a manhunt involving State Police, the FBI, U.S. marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The local chapter of Crimestoppers on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Louis’ capture and charges against him.

Sunday was not the first time Louis had been accused of shooting a man.

On May 29, 2004, the Sheriff’s Office said, Louis shot his girlfriend’s sister’s husband in the stomach outside a house in Bridge City while the two women argued over a phone. One witness told investigators she was driving Louis to the Sheriff’s Office to surrender after that incident, but he jumped out of the car and fled, according to an incident report.

Ultimately, Louis was charged in the case. He pleaded guilty in 2005 to aggravated battery as well as possessing a gun despite being prohibited from doing so because of a robbery conviction in New Orleans a few years earlier. He received a 15-year prison sentence, court records show.

According to court records and the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, he was transferred to federal custody in April 2014. He then served time in federal prison because the 2004 shooting violated the supervised release he was given after pleading guilty in New Orleans federal court to a 2002 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Records show Louis completed his federal sentence in September 2015. Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Louis was then supposed to be under the supervision of state probation and parole officers until May.

However, he failed to report to those officers, and an arrest warrant was issued for him over that violation, which is known as absconding, Pastorick said.

In the event of his arrest for the attack on Haislup, authorities will likely move to revoke Louis’ supervised release, preventing him from posting bail and getting out of jail in the deputy’s shooting.

Tipsters can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. They do not have to identify themselves by name to be eligible for the cash reward in the case.