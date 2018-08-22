A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy’s service gun fired while fighting over control of the weapon with a man wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday night, officials said.
No one was injured by the gunfire, though the deputy shocked the other man with a stun gun moments before the struggle for the pistol, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The agency said it booked Darren Riley, 47, with resisting arrest, second-degree battery, disarming a peace officer and on a count tied to a pending simple burglary case.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified patrol deputy pulled Riley over as he drove on Highway 11 in Buras. Riley was wanted on warrants accusing him of traffic offenses, simple assault and being a fugitive from Gretna police, and he was also suspected of a simple burglary under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy tried to arrest Riley for the warrants, but Riley resisted being handcuffed and fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy chased Riley, caught up with him, got into a fight with him and shocked him with a stun gun.
But the stun gun didn’t stop Riley, who snatched the stun gun from the deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy pulled his gun out, and the two men struggled over the gun “when a round was discharged,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Other deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Riley, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both Riley and the deputy with whom he fought were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, none of which were caused by the gunshot, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Aside from the struggle with the deputy, Riley also faces counts in connection with the warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said. Internal sheriff’s office investigators are probing the circumstances of the gunshot, which is protocol when any agency-issued guns are fired.
