The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 19-year-old LaPlace woman and her 7-month-old son, who haven’t been seen since May 13.
The woman, Tareal Washington, and child, Rh’shad Williams, were just reported missing Friday, June 29, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.
Police said Washington does not drive or own any known vehicles, and they do not know whether she is missing on her own accord or may be a victim of a crime.
The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact them at 985-652-9513 or Detective Ann Taylor at 985-359-8765