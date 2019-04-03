Newly released surveillance footage shows a person of interest believed to have valuable information regarding a fatal shooting in Algiers Monday, New Orleans police said.
The footage shows a person wearing a navy blue jacket, dark jeans and red tennis shoes walking near the area where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Wagner Street around 8:40 a.m.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The person in the surveillance footage is not wanted for the homicide, police said, but detectives would like to interview them regarding the incident.
Anyone with information that can help locate the person is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.