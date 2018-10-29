Saints Vikings Football

Players get set on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis.

After a Vikings fan threw a beer can at a group of Saints players on Sunday night, Vikings management says they're working with security and law enforcement to investigate the incident, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin.

The can was thrown after P.J. Williams intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown. The players were celebrating in the endzone when the beer was tossed towards them.

"Regarding the beer-throwing incident after P.J. Williams' pick-6, in a statement from the team, the Vikings say they're working with WESS Security and local law enforcement in an 'effort to identify the individual and hold him/her accountable for these unacceptable actions,'" Cronin tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Saints cornerback Justin Hardee shared a video on Twitter of him picking up the can and passing it off to safety Chris Banjo, who runs down the U.S. Bank Stadium field with the dripping can in hand.

"That's how they do you when you win there huh," Hardee tweeted after the 30-20 win over the Vikings, the sixth straight victory for the Saints (6-1).

