Former Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts pleaded not guilty Monday to 29 criminal charges filed against him in federal court, signaling at least for the moment that he intends to fight the wire fraud and tax evasion counts he faces.
He could be sentenced to prison as well as fined if he is found guilty as charged.
Federal prosecutors allege that Roberts stole thousands of dollars from Dan's Landscaping, a Terrytown lawn care company he took over after the original owner died and his widow asked Roberts help out. Roberts wrote thousands of dollars in checks, ostensibly to vendors of the company, but instead deposited them into accounts he controlled.
Some of it was used to purchase nearly $4,000 in drones and other money went to help pay for a $16,000 engagement ring, the indictment alleges.
In addition, Roberts vastly underreported his income for seven years, including a four-year stretch in which he failed to mention more than $1 million in income, according to the indictment.
It was only after being informed in early 2017 that the feds were looking into his finances that Roberts filed amended returns with new income amounts. Even so, he still underreported his income, the indictment says.
The May 9 indictment that a grand jury seated in New Orleans handed up against Roberts capped what was at least a two-year investigation into the longtime Jefferson Parish politico's dealings.
The comprehensive probe may have been spurred by a bruising 2015 re-election fight in which Roberts beat back his spirited challengers' repeated questioning of his financial dealings.
Roberts blamed his financial and tax troubles on complications that arose out of a loan to purchase a sandwich shop that Roberts and a business partner accepted from West Bank land baron Joseph Marcello, who was also the seller of the shop.
Roberts' business partner declared bankruptcy and left Roberts to pick up the full amount around the same time Roberts was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer, leading him to file late and possibly incomplete returns.
He insisted that a full accounting would show that the federal government owed him money.
The inquiry resulted in charges against one other person: Patricia Hargis, Roberts' former landlady in a luxury Gretna condo building. Hargis is set to plead guilty to one count of filing a false tax return on Thursday.
Roberts, 41, had been in public office for about half of his life, first winning a seat on the Jefferson Parish School Board in 1998, when he was just 21 years old. Five years later, he moved over to the Parish Council, where he was a District Councilman for a Gretna-based district for about eight years before winning an at-large seat on 2011.
He was barred from seeking re-election this year due to term limits but was widely expected to mount a run for his old District 1 seat.