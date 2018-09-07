A Larose man once accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and the state judge who presided over a domestic abuse against him pleaded guilty in New Orleans’ federal court Thursday to violating gun possession laws, officials said.
Todd Delaune, 53, faces up to 10 years in prison, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29 by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier.
Delaune’s arrest occurred earlier this year after his ex recorded a phone conversation in which he mentioned buying a grenade launcher as well as other weapons and ammunition that he said he would use against any police who tried to arrest him, according to the feds.
He was also accused of following the judge at the center of the case – not named – around for nearly three weeks to learn the judge’s routine. The feds said Delaune would blow the judge’s head off from a highway near the judge’s home – he also threatened to murder his ex and referred to the Netflix series “The Punisher,” which is about a vigilante who kills the people who had slain his family.
Delaune’s ex-wife initially reported the call to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in February, leading to the charges at the center of the case.
Delaune had previously pleaded guilty to simple battery of his ex, which prohibited him from possessing guns or ammo. Authorities raided Delaune’s home and said they ended up finding numerous shotgun shells and .22-caliber bullets.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police have arrested a 56-year-old man as a suspect in a shooting in New Orleans East last month, officials said Friday.
Rubin Mack was booked Monday on counts of second-degree battery and illegally firing a gun in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Police said they later identified Mack as the shooter in the case and captured him at the corner of Chef Menteur and Majestic Oaks Street.
• New Orleans police said they arrested two men on allegations that they were carrying illegally concealed guns in the 500 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter late Thursday.
Officers on foot patrol said they spotted Se’Juan Brown, 18, with a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver inside his hooded sweatshirt. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Bennie Keeler had a .25-caliber Phoenix Arms pistol inside his sweartshirt, police said. Neither had a permit to carry a concealed permit.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Friday confirmed that the man killed in the 3000 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday in the Fontainebleau neighborhood was Dalton Stone, 25. The Advocate had reported Stone’s name earlier in the week, citing law enforcement sources.
• A 41-year-old woman was shot while standing in the 6700 block of Tara Lane in New Orleans East by someone in a black Ford Mustang the drove by, police said. The Mustang fled, and paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
• New Orleans police said they investigated at least two cuttings between Thursday afternoon and early Friday.
About 3:05 p.m. at the corner of Calliope Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue in Central City, a 37-year-old man woke up from sleeping and was stabbed by a stranger, police said.
About 4:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Painters Street in St. Roch, a 32-year-old man was hit and cut with a bottle during an argument, New Orleans police said. Police arrested Kim Arseno, 44, as a suspect in the case.
• New Orleans police said they investigated at least two robberies on Thursday.
About 9:50 a.m. in the 900 block of St. Ann Street in the French Quarter, a 47-year-old man had his arm twisted, was pushed into a wall and his wallet taken by an unknown woman, police said. The woman fled.
About 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Broad Street on the edge of the 7th Ward, a 44-year-old woman arguing with a woman was punched by another man as he left a bar, police said. Both the woman and a second man accompanying the one who punched the victim kept hitting the victim while he was on the ground. The victim’s keys cellphone and chain were stolen by all three attackers, who fled, police said.