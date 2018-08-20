Eight people were taken to the hospital following an two-vehicle crash in lower Lafitte on Monday evening, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office had little information about the crash, but Lt. Jason Rivarde said the wreck occurred about 5:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of Jean Lafitte Boulevard. It wasn’t clear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening, and the incident remained under investigation after 8:40 p.m., Rivarde said.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said on Twitter that the accident resulted in a closure of the roadway as well as power lines. “Unknown when the scene will be cleared and the roadway will be reopened,” Roberts said on his account about 6:50 p.m.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas