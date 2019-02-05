One man has been arrested after he allegedly chased another man with a machete early Tuesday morning in Mid-City.
The incident occurred about 2:34 a.m. in the 3400 block of Tulane Avenue, according to a report from New Orleans police.
Edwin Murillo, 35, was arrested on scene after officers arrived, the NOPD said.
The victim in the incident, a 37-year-old man, told police he was approached from behind by Murillo, who produced the machete and yelled at him. The man said he ran to a location on Tulane Avenue and closed the doors,. As he held them shut, Murillo attempted to cut him with the machete, the NOPD report said.