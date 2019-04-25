Law enforcement arrested a man wanted in the killing of a woman in New Orleans East after finding him in Baton Rouge on Thursday.
Alfred Simmons, 43, was arrested by NOPD officers, U.S. Marshals and the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was wanted in the April 18 killing of Shereen Smith, 44, who was shot once in the head in the 5000 block of Westlake Drive.
Police said Smith was found shot in the street about 8:40 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released further details on how they linked Simmons to the killing. He was not yet in custody at the Orleans Justice Center as of Thursday.
Simmons has been accused of killing before. In March 1997, he was charged with second-degree murder, but a jury acquitted him months later, court records show.
Police had accused Simmons of killing 42-year-old Ulysses George in the 7th Ward on Nov. 30, 1996, according to a contemporary report from the Times-Picayune.