A man attempted to jump a locked gate while fleeing from another man attempting to rob him at gunpoint Sunday evening, but broke his leg, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The incident occurred about 11:01 p.m. in the 7800 block of Symmes Avenue.
The 56-year-old man said he was approached by a man who demanded his wallet and said he had a gun. The man refused and fled to a friend's home in the area, but found the gate was locked, according to the report. He then attempted to jump the fence and broke his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been announced in the incident.
Below are additional incidents reported to New Orleans police since Sunday morning:
A 47-year-old man told police he was walking near the edge of the Central Business District when he was approached by three men and struck with a blunt metal object before he was robbed. The incident occurred about 8:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, according to an NOPD report. The men fled riverbound to Calliope Street, according to the report.