Allegations that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain molested minors came to light as federal investigators were searching for a motive for Strain's alleged kickback scheme involving a Slidell work-release program, according to Strain's successor, Sheriff Randy Smith.

Smith did not elaborate on whether a motive was discovered. But he said he found the allegations of sexual abuse by Strain, first reported Wednesday by The New Orleans Advocate and its partner WWL-TV, "sickening and very disturbing."

"These are serious allegations toward my predecessor involving a tight group of individuals," he said Thursday. "High-ranking individuals may have been involved or had knowledge."

Strain has not been charged with any crime, but a federal bill of information charging two of his top-ranking deputies says he received regular cash kickbacks from them — a strong suggestion that Strain will be charged in that scheme as well. But if the sex-abuse investigation results in any charges, they are likely to be filed in state court.

Smith, who defeated Strain in a 2015 election, said that, from what he knows of the case, some of the alleged abuse took place years ago, when the victims were teenagers. "How many (victims there are), we don't know," he said.

Sources familiar with the case have said there are at least four alleged victims and that the group includes both genders. At least two of them were employees of the Slidell work-release program that Strain privatized, which is at the center of the federal probe.

Smith said that he knows that the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office is aware of the allegations and has met with the FBI. "They are in communication," he said.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said he had no comment on the investigation.

Smith in March acknowledged that his office had received a grand jury subpoena from federal investigators. He said Thursday that he has not received any additional subpoenas, but he has gotten other requests for information from federal authorities, mostly dealing with the work-release program.

But the feds have also sought documents related to the Sheriff's Office's K-9 division, which was headed by David "Doc" Hanson Sr. under Strain's administration. Those documents include purchase orders, expenses from trips, veterinary bills and even dog food bills, Smith said.

Smith’s office is not the investigating agency for either probe, although Smith has stressed his ongoing cooperation with federal authorities looking into corruption allegations concerning the work-release program.

The first-term sheriff ran for office as a reform candidate and said he knew there were suspicions of criminal activity under Strain. Since taking office in 2016, he said, he has been “cleaning up a mess.”

But the new developments are also playing out as a new campaign season begins. Smith will be seeking a second term next November, and he’s already drawn two opponents, including Tim Lentz, a former Covington police chief who before that was Strain’s chief deputy.

Lentz said Thursday that he had no idea when he left the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 that Strain was planning to privatize the Slidell work-release program.

The allegations against Strain are a “complete shock,” Lentz said. “The allegations need to be investigated fully, and if they’re proven, he needs to be held accountable.”

When Smith took office in July 2016, he immediately cut the agency's ties with the private operators of the Slidell work-release program and returned it to Sheriff's Office control. After about six months, he said, he decided the risks of walk-offs, escapes and controversy surrounding the program outweighed the benefits, and he shut it down.

An agency the size of the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, which Smith described as the third-largest in the state, doesn't depend on revenue from the work-release program the way a smaller agency might. The programs tend to generate money because most of the wages earned by the inmates in the programs go to the operators rather than to the inmates.

Hanson and Clifford "Skip" Keen, both high-ranking deputies under Strain, pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jay Wilkinson this week, but they are expected soon to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.

Their adult children were owners of St. Tammany Workforce Solutions, which got a contract to run the Slidell work-release program after Strain spent nearly $500,000 in public money to renovate that facility.

The bill of information says those children got nearly $1.2 million from the business in a little less than three years and gave substantial shares to their fathers, who then funneled some of the money to Strain.

