One man has been arrested after video showed him allegedly dousing a pile of bricks with gasoline and lighting them on fire in the French Quarter.

Nicholas Layburn, 29, was arrested Wednesday while creating a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Chartres Street, according to a release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Layburn was identified through tips from the public as the man shown in the video, recorded Friday afternoon, according to the release. He's accused of setting the fire near a residential building in the 900 block of Gov. Nicholls Street.

Layburn was booked on a count of aggravated arson, as well as a count of criminal damage after he allegedly broke a camera in the police unit transporting him to jail.

The NOPD is reviewing additional information about other incidents involving Layburn that could lead to additional charges, the release said.