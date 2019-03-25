Three people, including a teenager, were robbed at gunpoint during separate incidents between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
An 18-year-old was the victim of the first robbery, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the first block of Canal Street at the edge of the French Quarter, police said.
NOPD said the teen was sitting down when two people approached him from behind, hit him in the back of the head and took his backpack before fleeing.
Then, about 3 a.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was held up in Gentilly as he was walking in the 1800 block of Benefit Street, according to police.
NOPD said the victim gave the robber money before he fled.
The third robbery happened in Central City about 4 a.m., police said, when a man walked up behind a 44-year-old woman on First and Willow streets, "grabbed her in a bear hug" and stole $20 from her.
That robber was described as a stocky man who stood about five-foot-ten, had a dark complexion and wore a flat top and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.