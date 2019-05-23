A luxury condominium complex manager who came under federal scrutiny during an investigation into her former tenant – indicted ex-Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts – pleaded guilty Thursday to lying on her taxes.

Patricia Hargis, 70, acknowledged that she omitted business income and payments she received from a company named Bingo Things Inc. on her 2015 federal tax return, documents filed in New Orleans’ federal courthouse show.

Hargis also admitted that she did the same between 2011 and 2015, which reduced the amount of taxes that she paid by about $110,810, the records said.

She pleaded guilty to the case during a brief hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon.

Aside from being ordered to pay restitution to the U.S government, she could get probation or up to three years in prison at a sentencing date tentatively set for Aug. 22.

A two-page document summarizing the case against Hargis makes no mention of the wire fraud and tax evasion charges filed earlier this month against Roberts, suggesting that she is not a key part of that prosecution for now.

But Hargis caught the attention of authorities probing Roberts’ finances because he occasionally bounced rent checks to her, and she wouldn’t always go back to collect the money. The feds examined whether Hargis ever received anything in return from Roberts for those breaks, but there has been no indication that they found anything.

Roberts for a time lived at the opulent Riverview at Gretna complex in the 500 block of First Street, where Hargis was once the landlady. She has since moved out.

Hargis’ attorneys, the father-and-son team of Ralph Capitelli and Brian Capitelli, declined to comment on the case following her guilty plea.

She said little during the hearing, mostly answering “yes” or “no” to routine questions from Lemmon about the decision to plead out.

Roberts abruptly resigned in late April after nearly four terms on the parish council. The last two years of his tenure were dogged by the probe into his business dealings that the feds launched in early 2017.

On May 9, a federal grand jury in New Orleans handed up a 29-count indictment accusing him of skimming thousands of dollars from a Terrytown lawn care company he took over after the original owner died and the man’s widow asked for help from Roberts.

Roberts is also charged with vastly underreporting his income on several tax returns. He has pleaded not guilty and could face years in prison if convicted.