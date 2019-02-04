Investigators have identified a 22-year-old man who they believe is responsible for a Sunday night shooting that injured and hospitalized a 16-year-old, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.
Angelo "Lo" Roman Lafitte, 22, is wanted on agrgavated second-degree battery, aggravated assautl with a firearm and violation of a protective order. Lafitte is accused of shooting at a moving vehicle and injuring the teen, deputies say.
Lafitte and a group, including the 16-year-old, planned to meet up around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Laurent Road, the sheriff's office said. Lafitte had provided them with an address after he and a member of the group had "exchanged threatening messages via social media," the sheriff's office said.
As the group drove down Laurent Road, Lafitte fired at the moving vehicle, hitting the teenage passenger. The driver drove to a nearby resident and they called 911.
A warrant was issued for Lafitte's arrest Monday. He is also wanted on criminal damage to property, domestic battery second offense and violation of a protective order, but those counts are connected to an unrelated matter.
Investigators ask anyone with information on Lafitte's location to contact them at (985) 898-2338.