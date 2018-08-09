Gavonte Lampkin already had been targeted twice in shootings blamed on the same man when his burned corpse turned up in the middle of a brush fire in Algiers last month, along with that of a 20-year-old woman.

Christopher Butler, 29, the man accused of gunning for Lampkin twice before, remained out on bond Thursday while awaiting trial in two cases that include other defendants: an attempted murder charge from a 2016 shooting, and counts of principal to attempted murder and witness intimidation from a later shooting.

Lampkin, 20, was the lone victim in both shootings. Prosecutors claim the gunfire in the latter assault was meant to silence him as a witness to the prior one. Butler’s trial date for the second shooting was Wednesday, but Judge Darryl Derbigny postponed it until Monday.

Butler is free on a total bond of $380,000 from those cases. His attorney, Gregory Carter, maintained his client’s innocence in both matters and expressed confidence he would beat the charges.

He conceded that the death of Lampkin likely doomed the prosecution’s case against Butler that was supposed to start this week, but Carter rejected the notion that the client knew about or may have had something to do with Lampkin’s killing.

“It doesn’t do us any good for harm to come to this young man because the allegations stay out there without us having the chance to disprove it,” said Carter, expressing frustration that prior trial dates had been postponed.

Police on Thursday declined to say whether investigators had identified any suspects or a potential motive in the killings.

Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said that the agency still considered both cases involving Lampkin as the victim to be open and pending. He declined to comment further.

+6 Officials identify man, woman whose bodies were found burned in Algiers after being shot A man and woman were fatally shot before their burned corpses turned up in the middle of a brush fire in Algiers last month, the Orleans Paris…

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office this week said that both Lampkin and Shantrell Parker had been shot before firefighters and police found their bodies while responding to a blaze in a wooded area of the neighborhood known as the Cutoff about 11:35 p.m. the night of July 29.

The corpses of Lampkin and Parker were burned beyond recognition near the corner of Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street, less than two miles from where he lived. The Louisiana State Police crime lab helped authorities identify the victims, who were parents together, according to court records.

Court records detail authorities’ belief that Butler wanted Lampkin dead.

Butler and three other men are accused of attempted murder in a shooting on June 27, 2016, that left Lampkin injured in the 5600 block of Tullis Drive. Court records show the same home address on that block for one of Butler’s co-defendants, Elijah Favorite, and Parker’s mother.

Later that day, Lampkin went on Twitter and lamented what had just happened to him.

"Nobody know how I feel or what I'm going through," Lampkin wrote, including images of a crying face and a broken heart in his message.

Five months after Lampkin was shot, authorities say Butler went after him again — this time, with a man named John Richey in tow.

The afternoon of Nov. 18, 2016, Butler and Richey, 21, pulled up to Lampkin’s house on Maple Leaf Drive.

“The subject and the victim had a brief conversation about a previous incident between them,” a police report states. “After the conversation, the subject gave a handgun to the passenger in the vehicle,” who police say was Richey.

Richey “then asked the victim to walk with him to Tullis Drive to get an item,” the police report continued. “The victim agreed to go with him. While walking through the parking lot of an abandoned car wash, Richey fired the gun at the victim, striking him several times in the body, face and head.”

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office filed charges in March 2017 against both men for attempted murder on Lampkin and threatening a witness “with intent to influence his testimony, his reporting of criminal conduct, or his appearance at a judicial proceeding.”

Before his death, Lampkin had a criminal history that included charges of domestic abuse, simple assault, criminal damage to property, and an aggravated battery from a 2016 case.

In the 2016 case, Lampkin was accused of trying to sell marijuana to a victim who was then shot in the leg by one of Lampkin’s companions at the time. Prosecutors portrayed the incident as a botched robbery.

Lampkin ended up pleading guilty to lesser charges in that incident, received five-years probation, and was barred from buying or possessing a firearm.

His attorneys in that case had earlier argued for a reduction in his bond, saying Lampkin was a 17-year-old New Orleans native who had enrolled in GED classes. He worked at Cafe Reconcile, the restaurant jobs program for indigent youth, to support his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Prior to his guilty pleas, Lampkin had no felony arrests or convictions.

He remained on probation when he was killed, having returned to court in April and agreed to “re-engage with (the) domestic violence program.” Officials were also trying to link him up to mental health services.

At the time of the April probation hearing, Lampkin was unemployed and on disability, the records show.

Neither the families of Lamkin nor Parker could immediately be reached for comment.

The grisly discovery of their bodies occurred a little more than a day after a shooting on South Claiborne Avenue left three people dead and seven others wounded in what investigators believe may have been payback for a December 2016 homicide in that Central City neighborhood.

Butler’s name does not appear in an internal police intelligence brief on the alleged target of that carnage. And police have publicly tamped down speculation of a connection, saying they had no evidence tying the slayings of Lampkin and Parker to the July 28 shooting on Claiborne.

Butler bonded out under an address in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East. Court records do not indicate whether authorities suspect him of any gang ties.

He is also awaiting trial on an aggravated assault charge following a November 2015 incident involving a different victim. Butler is accused of brandishing a handgun while a companion, armed with an assault rifle, punched the victim in the face at his doorway in Algiers.