New Orleans police were investigating early Thursday morning after a man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds in both legs.
The incident was first reported about 1:51 a.m. and occurred near the intersection of Joliet and Spruce streets in Leonidas.
The location was initially reported on S. Claiborne Avenue, but has since been changed.
The man, 25, told police he was walking home in the area when an unknown man approached and told him to "give up everything." The man said he tried to grab the gun and it went off. The armed man fled, and the shooting victim was picked up by a passerby and taken to the hospital, according to an NOPD report.
Below are additional incident reported to the NOPD since Wednesday morning:
A 20-year-old man said he was asleep in his New Orleans East home when two men entered, pointed a gun and robbed him. The incident occurred about 1:58 p.m. in the 13000 block of Deavuille Court, according to an NOPD report. The man said the pair eventually made off with a Playstation 4, an iPhone 8 and cash from his room. They then went downstairs and took two latops before fleeing the home, the report said.
A 70-year-old man said he was robbed in Central City by two men who said they were selling energy drinks. The incident occurred about 2:33 p.m. near the intersection of Erato and Clara streets. The man said he was dropping off a patient in his company van, according to an NOPD report, when the men approached. He said the pair asked for a ride to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Clara Street, and began to demand money. When the man refused, one of the pair said he was armed. They eventually fled with cash, according to the report.
A 54-year-old man said he went up to a hotel room with a woman he met at a club and she robbed him at gunpoint in New Orleans East. The incident occurred about 4:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to an NOPD report. The man said he went for a ride with the woman, identified as "Kim," before the robbery. The club was not specified. The man said he complied and the woman fled the hotel.
A 28-year-old man said he was in the Central Business District when he was robbed by two men, one of whom is believed to be homeless. The incident occurred about 6:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to an NOPD report. The man said he was walking in the area when two men approached on bikes. Both men had a hand in their waistband and asked for money a phone or cigarettes. One of the men eventually grabbed a cell phone from the man and both fled, according to the report.