A 37-year-old man was shot Friday in the Lower Ninth Ward after getting into an altercation with an an unknown man over an extension cord, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting happened in the 6200 block of St. Claude Avenue just before 2 p.m. The victim was transported to University Medical Hospital by EMS and is listed in stable condition.
Police said the victim and a friend noticed an extension cord running from the above property to an abandoned house next door. The victim removed the cord, at which time the suspect approached him demanding it back.
After a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect, the suspect returned to the area and shot the victim multiple times in the body before fleeing.
