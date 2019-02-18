One man has turned himself into police after a shooting at a Kenner home Sunday, according to a news release.

John Green, 17, accompanied his mother to the Kenner Police Department where he surrendered and also relinquished a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, which occurred about 9 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Champagne Drive.

The Kenner Police SWAT team fired tear gas into the residence where the attack occurred while searching for a suspect in the case, according to authorities. He was not found at that time.

Kenner Police Department Lt. Michael Cunningham said that officers learned of the shooting when the victim arrived at the hospital to be treated for a bullet wound to his arm suffered at a friend's home.

Police went to the home but were unable to find the suspect, Cunningham said.

Eventually, officers equipped with body armor, helmets and rifles fired tear gas into the residence and searched it early Sunday afternoon, but there was no sign of the suspect, Cunningham said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. He said he was having a conversation with a witness when Green interjected in to the conversation before allegedly pulling out a gun and firing it.

Sunday's shooting occurred during an unusually violent weekend in Kenner. A drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon left 22-year-old Arnold Matute Vasquez dead and led to the arrest of Edwin Gomez Duarte, 18.