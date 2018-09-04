New Orleans police were investigating a deadly shooting on the edge of the Fontainebleau neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Police alerted the public to the shooting in the 3000 block of Broadway Street about 12:35 p.m. They found a man after receiving a 911 call reporting roughly a dozen gunshots ringing out in the area.
The victim was found, NOPD said, in the grass in front of a home. He had been shot multiple times.
No other details were immediately available.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas