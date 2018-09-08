A man and a woman and a cosmetics store were robbed in two separate incidents during the day in the French Quarter on Friday, police say.

According to a preliminary New Orleans police log of crime, the first robbery happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Peter Street.

A 62-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were approached by someone asking to shine the man's shoes. The man agreed and offered to pay $3. The robber then put the man in a headlock and grabbed the woman, demanding he be paid $40. The victims paid the robber, who fled.

The suspect is described as a light-complected black man standing about 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds. The suspect also had a lazy eye, police noted.

The second incident happened about 90 minutes later at LUSH Cosmetics in the 500 block of Royal Street.

A woman reportedly went into the store and posed as a customer holding two bags. The woman went the counter, pulled up her shirt, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register. An employee handed money to the robber, who fled.