A Kenner woman accused of breastfeeding her infant daughter while abusing crystal meth is facing a count of murder after the baby died with high levels of the potent drug in her system last year, police said Friday.
The Kenner Police Department’s investigation into Brandie Froeba, 35, began when she called 911 on Aug. 16 to report that her 6-week-old daughter wasn’t breathing. The child, named Daisy Froeba, received CPR from first responders and then was taken to a hospital in Kenner, but she was soon pronounced dead, Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.
Appearing lethargic and slurring her speech, Froeba told police that she had used marijuana the previous day and voluntarily provided a sample of her blood, investigators said.
Brandie Froeba claimed she had breastfed her daughter and then fallen asleep with her for several hours. She said that when she woke up, the girl wasn’t breathing, prompting her to call 911.
An autopsy showed that Daisy had died from methamphetamine toxicity, and the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office classified her death as a homicide because of her age, Cunningham said. He said Brandie Froeba’s blood tested positive for meth as well.
The lead detective on the case, Peter Foltz, said he recovered text messages from Brandie Froeba that referred to her use of crystal meth.
Foltz also established that Froeba had previously given birth to a child who tested positive for opiates and marijuana, Cunningham said. When that child was born, Froeba had received literature and counseling explaining that using illegal drugs while pregnant or breastfeeding could have deadly consequences, Cunningham said.
According to Cunningham, Kenner police investigated the child's death for months, culminating in Friday's arrest on a count of second-degree murder.
In Louisiana, authorities can pursue murder charges against people who provide drugs to others who then overdose after ingesting them. They can also file murder charges against adults whose criminally negligent mistreatment of children — such as exposing them to drug activity — results in death for the children.
Brandie Froeba would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder. She has prior marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession arrests, Cunningham noted.
Her bail had not been set as of Friday night.