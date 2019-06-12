A 28-year-old man walking along a highway in St. John the Baptist Parish was fatally hit by the driver of a car who did not stop early Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said Dexton Brown, of Gramercy, was walking in the left lane of West Airline Highway near Louisiana Highway 641 in Garyville when an unknown vehicle struck him about 5 a.m. He died on the scene.
Investigators said it was unknown if Brown was intoxicated, but his blood was drawn for a toxicology test. Troopers asked anyone with information on who the drive may have been to call them at (504) 471-2775.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Jeffery Montalbano, 58, of Mandeville, received three years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to lying to federal authorities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said Wednesday.
Montalbano previously worked as an investigator in the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office. He admitted to lying about knowing whether a defendant in St. Tammany court had paid an associate of Montalbano’s $20,000 for help in the defendant’s case. The feds, investigating the payment, determined Montalbano did know and was given checks with half the money in question, a statement from prosecutors said.
Montalbano’s case appears to be unrelated to the corruption conviction of former longtime St. Tammany D.A. Walter Reed.
• New Orleans police want to question Henry Hebert, 36, in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue on the edge of the 7th Ward on May 26. Police stopped short of calling Hebert a suspect. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Jonathan Lewis, 23, Tuesday on allegations that he forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home in Lacombe and tried to rape her. He faces counts of attempted rape and aggravated burglary with battery.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office asked the public for help in finding Raymond Hamilton, 86, who was last seen at his home in the 200 block of Shrewsbury Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hamilton may be carrying a pillow, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and may be disoriented.
• Quinton Risin, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of plotting to deal heroin and faces up to 40 years in prison, federal prosecutors in New Orleans said. Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 17.
• Federal prosecutors in New Orleans on Wednesday said AA Stucco and Masonry pleaded guilty to harboring two employees who were living in the United States without legal authorization to do. Sentencing in this case is also set for Sept. 17.
• New Orleans police said they arrested Oscar Velasquez, 42, after he allegedly used a machete to inflict a small cut on the right leg of a 46-year-old man from whom he demanded money near an apartment building elevator in the 3200 block of Canal Street about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a friend and Velasquez fled before Velasquez returned to the building and went into an apartment when a security guard helped officers find him, police said.
• About 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street in Central City, a 36-year-old woman reported being raped by five men whom she did not know.
• Several robberies were reported between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday in New Orleans.
Kevin Kenner, 56, was arrested on allegations that he snatched cash from a 42-year-old man in the 600 block of Saint Philip Street in the French Quarter about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Stephen West, 40, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman while she was pumping gasoline in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue on the edge of Central City about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. West – who approached the victim with a gun in his waistband – was arrested at a nearby video poker room, police said.
Travis Legendre, 39, was arrested on allegations that he took a cellphone out of a 21-year-old woman’s purse about 9:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadway Street in Uptown, police said.
About 10:05 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lapeyrouse Street in the 7th Ward, a 75-year-old woman was robbed of her purse at knifepoint by an underage boy, police said.
About 2:05 a.m. in the 300 block of Canal Street in the Central Business District, a 59-year-old man had his phone snatched by two young men on bicycles, police said.
About 5:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway in Gert Town, two men wielding handguns and wearing ski masks robbed a Brother’s Food Mart of cash, police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed this report.