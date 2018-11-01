New Orleans police on Wednesday jailed a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run accident in Central City on Oct. 18.
Howard McDowell, 23, of Marrero, faces a count of manslaughter in connection with the case, police said.
According to police, on the day of the early morning accident, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue after he had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was a pedestrian. If convicted of manslaughter, McDowell could face up to 40 years in prison.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated two robberies and one attempted robbery reported between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday.
About 1:40 a.m., two 18-year-old men were forced to withdraw money at an ATM at gunpoint, police said. Two men, one wielding a gun, confronted the victims outside an apartment and made the victims get into their car to drive them to the ATM and then another bank, where they were unsuccessful in getting money before the victims were dropped off and the robbers fled. Police didn’t say where the incident occurred, but the address provided was for the University of New Orleans.
About 8:55 p.m. at the corner of Orleans Avenue and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, a man snatched cash out of a woman’s hand and tried to run but was arrested by officers, police said. Police identified the suspect as Michael Neubauer, 47.
About 12:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly, a man pointed a gun at the head of a woman at a bank drive-thru ATM and demanded money from her, police said. She refused and drove off.
• A woman at the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue in St. Roch about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday reported to New Orleans police that she was raped by a man she did not know.
• A woman used a knife to cut a 33-year-old man with whom she was arguing in two fingers of his left hand in the 2900 block of Washington Avenue in Central City about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
• A woman kicked in a front door and bedroom door of a woman who owed her cash, hit her in the back of the head with a broken door frame, and stole a wallet before fleeing about 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of North Coronet Court in New Orleans East, police said.